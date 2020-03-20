Births - March 20

CHI St. Alexius
Son, Allie and Brett, Mandan, 1:19 p.m. March 10.
Son, April Cook, Mandan, 8:26 p.m. March 11.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.
Son, Weston and Brooke Wiedrich, Mandan, 1:37 p.m. March 13.
Sanford Health
Daughter, April and Titus Gietzen, Mandan, 10:33 a.m. March 10.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!