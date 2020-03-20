Births - March 20
BIRTHS

Births - March 20

CHI St. Alexius 

Son, Allie and Brett, Mandan, 1:19 p.m. March 10.

Son, April Cook, Mandan, 8:26 p.m. March 11.

Son, Weston and Brooke Wiedrich, Mandan, 1:37 p.m. March 13.

Sanford Health 

Daughter, April and Titus Gietzen, Mandan, 10:33 a.m. March 10.

 

