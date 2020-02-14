Births - Feb. 14
BIRTHS

Births - Feb. 14

CHI St. Alexius Health 

Son, Kayla and Josh Ternes, Mandan, 5:40 p.m. Feb. 7.

Sanford Health 

Daughter, Katelynn and Ryan Landsberger, Mandan, 11:33 a.m. Feb. 8.

