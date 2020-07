Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Kevin Bean of the Mandan Lions Club has become district governor for District 5NW of Lions Clubs International for 2020-21. Bean officially assumed his new role July 1.

His journey with Lions began in 2011 when he became a member of the Mandan Dacotah Lions Club. He later joined the Mandan Lions Club.