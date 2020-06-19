August trial set in fatal Morton County crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Fort Yates woman is scheduled for trial in August to face felony charges stemming from a two-vehicle crash in Morton County that killed a Texas man.

Terri Yellow Hammer, 28, is charged with felony vehicular homicide, vehicular injury and reckless endangerment. She waived her preliminary hearing on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the charges, the most serious of which carries the possibility of a 20-year prison term.

Authorities say she lost control of the SUV she was driving May 6 on state Highway 1806 south of Mandan, crossed the center line and struck a pickup driven by Conan Magilke, 51, of Lampasas, Texas. Magilke died at the scene, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

A passenger in the pickup, 48-year-old Angela Magilke of Lampasas, and Yellow Hammer suffered minor injuries, the patrol said. Yellow Hammer during a police interview after the crash showed signs of methamphetamine use and told a state trooper that she had smoked meth the night before, an affidavit alleges.

South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick accepted Yellow Hammer’s not guilty pleas and set a trial date of Aug. 25.

Yellow Hammer’s attorney, James Loraas, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case. Yellow Hammer is in custody pending $50,000 cash bail, court documents show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.