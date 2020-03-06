Area Scores: March 6 (Mandan News)

CLASS A BASKETBALL
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
BOYS
Thursday’s games
No. 1 Jamestown (18-3) vs. No. 8 Williston (7-15), 3 p.m.
No. 4 Mandan (13-8) vs. No. 5 Dickinson (12-9), 4:45 p.m.
No. 2 Bismarck (16-5) vs. No. 7 Century (12-10), 6:30 p.m.
No. 3 Minot (15-6) vs. No. 6 Legacy (14-8), 8:15 p.m.
Friday’s games
Loser-out games: 1/2:45 p.m.
Semifinals: 5:30/7;15 p.m.
Saturday’s games
State qualfiers: 1/2:45 p.m.
Championship: 7:45 p.m.
GIRLS
Thursday’s games
No. 1 Legacy (19-2) vs. No. 9 Williston (7-15), 2 p.m.
No. 4 Mandan (14-7) vs. No. 5 St. Mary’s (12-9), 3:45 p.m.
No. 2 Century (19-2) vs. No. 7 Dickinson (6-16), 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 Bismarck (15-6) vs. No. 6 Minot (11-11)
Friday’s games
Loser out: 5:30/7:15 p.m.
Semifinals: 2/3:45 p.m.
Saturday’s games
State qualifiers: 11 a.m./12:45 p.m.
Championship: 6 p.m.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
REGION 5 TOURNAMENT
AT BISMARCK EVENT CENTER
Monday, March 9
Game 1: Shiloh Christian vs. Wilton-Wing, 3 p.m.
Game 2: Garrison vs. New Salem-Almont, 4:30 p.m.
Game 3: Washburn vs. Standing Rock, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Flasher vs. Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10
Semifinals: 6/7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 11
Third-place game: 6 p.m.
Championship: 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 9 AWARDS
All-District 9 Team
Shiloh Christian: Jaden Mitzell, Trey Brunelle, Cole Walth, Carter Englund, Josh Lardy.
Flasher: Jaron Reis, Jace Friesz.
New Salem-Almont: Tayden Soupir, Weston Kuhn.
Standing Rock: Dayne Abbey, Xander Vetter.
Solen: Ra’Sheed Weasel.
Honorable mention
New Salem-Almont: Logan Becker, Dylan Rud.
Flasher: Steve Schmid, Dylan Woodbury.
Solen: Trevion Two Hearts.
Grant County: Jonathon Bogery.
District 9 Senior Athlete of the Year: Jaden Mitzel, Shiloh.
District 9 Coach of the Year: Brian Nieuwsma, Flasher.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
REGION 7 TOURNAMENT
Glen Ullin-Hebron 69, Mott-Regent 50
(Regional Play-in)
GUH;16;33;48;69
M-R;14;25;38;50
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON (69): Gunnar Remboldt 24, Grant Gerving 17, Zayden Schmalenberger 11, Ethan Duppong 9, Layne Duppong 8. Totals: 28 10-13 69.
MOTT-REGENT (50): Sam Huether 12, Ryan Doe 12, Logan Lutz 9, Jayden Hauck 7, Jesse Reich 6, Cole Manolovits 3, Jordan Ottmar 1. Totals: 22 4-7 50.
3-pointers: G 3 (Remboldt 2, Schmalenberger 1); M 2 (Manolovits 1, Hauck 1). Fouls: G 11, M 15. Fouled out: None.
Beach 67, Richardton-Taylor 45
(Regional Play-in)
R-T;11;16;30;45
Beach;25;47;61;67
RICHARDTON-TAYLOR (45): Britton Paulson 11, Trey Bohlman 11, Conner Kuntz 9, Skyler Heiser 8, Beau Grinsteiner 3, Owen Voigt 3. Totals: 18 4-14 45.
BEACH (67): Gage Swanson 21, Tevin Dietz 14, Trey Swanson 13, Blake Van Horn 10, Jhett Farstveet 3, Dane Farstveet 2, Trin Schumacher 2, Jonas Oech 2. Totals: 25 15-23 67.
3-pointers: R 5 (Paulson 3, Grinsteiner 1, Kuntz 1); B 2 (Dietz 2). Fouls: R 19, B 17. Fouled out: Kuntz.
DISTRICT 15 TOURNAMENT
AT WATFORD CITY
Monday
Region qualifiers
White Shield 59, Mandaree 44
Mandaree;7;17;32;44
WS;17;29;54;59
Mandaree (44): Devin Bear Claw 11, Kasen Johnson 11, Merrill Howling Wolf 9, Azin Antonio 7, Alano Antonio 4, Aaron Wolf 2. Totals: 13 FG, 6-8 FT.
White Shield (59): Jesse White 20, Jace Dickens 17, Chontay LaCroix 11, Oscar Felix 6, Xavier Enno 3, Daryn White 2. 13 FG, 15-21 FT.
Trenton 82, Parshall 49
Trenton;24;52;72;82
Parshall;13;30;45;49
Trenton (82): Chris Martinez 23, Caden Houle 11, Michael Martinez 11, Connor Smith 9, Tyler Kreil 9, Brody LaRoque 6, Quentin Zaster 2, Jordan Brown 2, Nate Norby 2. Totals: 22 FG, 11-15 FT.
Parshall (49): Lawrence Polanco 26, Andrew Hankinson 11, Landen Young Bird 8, River Querikiol 4. Totals: 15 FG, 7-15 FT.
Championship
New Town 46, Lewis & Clarke 45
NT;7;21;33;46
LR;12;22;38;45
New Town (46): Khael DeCoteau 18, Tristan Williams 9, Shooter Stewart 9, Dylan Jones 7, Robert White 2, Emil Nakupaahi 1. Totals: 12 FG, 4-10 FT.
Lewis & Clarke (45): Hayden Andes 26, Ty Edwards 13, Rylie Rogers 4, Lane Underdahl 2. 16 FG, 7-7 FT.
All-District 15 Team
Trenton: Connor Smith, Michael Martinz.
Lewis & Clarke: Hayden Andes, Ty Edwards.
Williston Trinity Christian: Colby Grindeland.
Mandaree: Aaron Wolfe, Devin Bear Claw.
White Shield: Jesse White, Jase Dickens.
Parshall: Lawrence Polanco.
New Town: Shooter Stewart, Dylan Jones, Khael Decoteau, Tristan Williams.
Senior Athlete of the Year: Andes.
Coach of the Year: Josh Johnson, LC.
SCOREBOARD
High school boys basketball
Class A East Region
Quarterfinals
Devils Lake 72, West Fargo 64
Fargo Davies 97, Fargo North 75
Fargo Shanley 60, Grand Forks Red River 53
West Fargo Sheyenne 90, Fargo South 53
Class B Region 1 Tournament
Play-in games
Central Cass 85, Sargent Central 43
Maple Valley 59, Milnor-North Sargent 56
Northern Cass 81, Hankinson 51
Oak Grove Lutheran 90, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 60
Tri-State 64, Lisbon 48
Region 2 play-in games
Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 66, Midway-Minto 60
Grafton 64, May Port CG 39
Region 7 play-in games
New England 59, Heart River 54
Hettinger-Scranton 57, Killdeer 39
Class A girls basketball
Quarterfinals
Devils Lake 69, Wahpeton 52
Fargo Davies 59, West Fargo 37
Fargo Shanley 70, Valley City 48
Grand Forks Red River 52, Sheyenne 50