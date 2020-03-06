Area Scores: March 6 (Mandan News)
Area Scores: March 6 (Mandan News)

CLASS A BASKETBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

BOYS

Thursday’s games

No. 1 Jamestown (18-3) vs. No. 8 Williston (7-15), 3 p.m.

No. 4 Mandan (13-8) vs. No. 5 Dickinson (12-9), 4:45 p.m.

No. 2 Bismarck (16-5) vs. No. 7 Century (12-10), 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Minot (15-6) vs. No. 6 Legacy (14-8), 8:15 p.m.

Friday’s games

Loser-out games: 1/2:45 p.m.

Semifinals: 5:30/7;15 p.m.

Saturday’s games

State qualfiers: 1/2:45 p.m.

Championship: 7:45 p.m.

GIRLS

Thursday’s games

No. 1 Legacy (19-2) vs. No. 9 Williston (7-15), 2 p.m.

No. 4 Mandan (14-7) vs. No. 5 St. Mary’s (12-9), 3:45 p.m.

No. 2 Century (19-2) vs. No. 7 Dickinson (6-16), 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Bismarck (15-6) vs. No. 6 Minot (11-11)

Friday’s games

Loser out: 5:30/7:15 p.m.

Semifinals: 2/3:45 p.m.

Saturday’s games

State qualifiers: 11 a.m./12:45 p.m.

Championship: 6 p.m.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

REGION 5 TOURNAMENT

AT BISMARCK EVENT CENTER

Monday, March 9

Game 1: Shiloh Christian vs. Wilton-Wing, 3 p.m.

Game 2: Garrison vs. New Salem-Almont, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: Washburn vs. Standing Rock, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Flasher vs. Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Semifinals: 6/7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 11

Third-place game: 6 p.m.

Championship: 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 9 AWARDS

All-District 9 Team

Shiloh Christian: Jaden Mitzell, Trey Brunelle, Cole Walth, Carter Englund, Josh Lardy.

Flasher: Jaron Reis, Jace Friesz.

New Salem-Almont: Tayden Soupir, Weston Kuhn.

Standing Rock: Dayne Abbey, Xander Vetter.

Solen: Ra’Sheed Weasel.

Honorable mention

New Salem-Almont: Logan Becker, Dylan Rud.

Flasher: Steve Schmid, Dylan Woodbury.

Solen: Trevion Two Hearts.

Grant County: Jonathon Bogery.

District 9 Senior Athlete of the Year: Jaden Mitzel, Shiloh.

District 9 Coach of the Year: Brian Nieuwsma, Flasher.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

REGION 7 TOURNAMENT

Glen Ullin-Hebron 69, Mott-Regent 50

(Regional Play-in)

GUH;16;33;48;69

M-R;14;25;38;50

GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON (69): Gunnar Remboldt 24, Grant Gerving 17, Zayden Schmalenberger 11, Ethan Duppong 9, Layne Duppong 8. Totals: 28 10-13 69.

MOTT-REGENT (50): Sam Huether 12, Ryan Doe 12, Logan Lutz 9, Jayden Hauck 7, Jesse Reich 6, Cole Manolovits 3, Jordan Ottmar 1. Totals: 22 4-7 50.

3-pointers: G 3 (Remboldt 2, Schmalenberger 1); M 2 (Manolovits 1, Hauck 1). Fouls: G 11, M 15. Fouled out: None.

Beach 67, Richardton-Taylor 45

(Regional Play-in)

R-T;11;16;30;45

Beach;25;47;61;67

RICHARDTON-TAYLOR (45): Britton Paulson 11, Trey Bohlman 11, Conner Kuntz 9, Skyler Heiser 8, Beau Grinsteiner 3, Owen Voigt 3. Totals: 18 4-14 45.

BEACH (67): Gage Swanson 21, Tevin Dietz 14, Trey Swanson 13, Blake Van Horn 10, Jhett Farstveet 3, Dane Farstveet 2, Trin Schumacher 2, Jonas Oech 2. Totals: 25 15-23 67.

3-pointers: R 5 (Paulson 3, Grinsteiner 1, Kuntz 1); B 2 (Dietz 2). Fouls: R 19, B 17. Fouled out: Kuntz.

DISTRICT 15 TOURNAMENT

AT WATFORD CITY

Monday

Region qualifiers

White Shield 59, Mandaree 44

Mandaree;7;17;32;44

WS;17;29;54;59

Mandaree (44): Devin Bear Claw 11, Kasen Johnson 11, Merrill Howling Wolf 9, Azin Antonio 7, Alano Antonio 4, Aaron Wolf 2. Totals: 13 FG, 6-8 FT.

White Shield (59): Jesse White 20, Jace Dickens 17, Chontay LaCroix 11, Oscar Felix 6, Xavier Enno 3, Daryn White 2. 13 FG, 15-21 FT.

Trenton 82, Parshall 49

Trenton;24;52;72;82

Parshall;13;30;45;49

Trenton (82): Chris Martinez 23, Caden Houle 11, Michael Martinez 11, Connor Smith 9, Tyler Kreil 9, Brody LaRoque 6, Quentin Zaster 2, Jordan Brown 2, Nate Norby 2. Totals: 22 FG, 11-15 FT.

Parshall (49): Lawrence Polanco 26, Andrew Hankinson 11, Landen Young Bird 8, River Querikiol 4. Totals: 15 FG, 7-15 FT.

Championship

New Town 46, Lewis & Clarke 45

NT;7;21;33;46

LR;12;22;38;45

New Town (46): Khael DeCoteau 18, Tristan Williams 9, Shooter Stewart 9, Dylan Jones 7, Robert White 2, Emil Nakupaahi 1. Totals: 12 FG, 4-10 FT.

Lewis & Clarke (45): Hayden Andes 26, Ty Edwards 13, Rylie Rogers 4, Lane Underdahl 2. 16 FG, 7-7 FT.

All-District 15 Team

Trenton: Connor Smith, Michael Martinz.

Lewis & Clarke: Hayden Andes, Ty Edwards.

Williston Trinity Christian: Colby Grindeland.

Mandaree: Aaron Wolfe, Devin Bear Claw.

White Shield: Jesse White, Jase Dickens.

Parshall: Lawrence Polanco.

New Town: Shooter Stewart, Dylan Jones, Khael Decoteau, Tristan Williams.

Senior Athlete of the Year: Andes.

Coach of the Year: Josh Johnson, LC.

SCOREBOARD

High school boys basketball

Class A East Region

Quarterfinals

Devils Lake 72, West Fargo 64

Fargo Davies 97, Fargo North 75

Fargo Shanley 60, Grand Forks Red River 53

West Fargo Sheyenne 90, Fargo South 53

Class B Region 1 Tournament

Play-in games

Central Cass 85, Sargent Central 43

Maple Valley 59, Milnor-North Sargent 56

Northern Cass 81, Hankinson 51

Oak Grove Lutheran 90, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 60

Tri-State 64, Lisbon 48

Region 2 play-in games

Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 66, Midway-Minto 60

Grafton 64, May Port CG 39

Region 7 play-in games

New England 59, Heart River 54

Hettinger-Scranton 57, Killdeer 39

Class A girls basketball

Quarterfinals

Devils Lake 69, Wahpeton 52

Fargo Davies 59, West Fargo 37

Fargo Shanley 70, Valley City 48

Grand Forks Red River 52, Sheyenne 50

