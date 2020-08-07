Another North Dakota oil pipeline ordered to shut down

That process is playing out now.

The BIA’s order takes note of the seven years that the pipeline has operated “without the consent of the individual Indian landowners.”

“Due to the length of time it is clear that negotiations are not in good faith and it is not in the best interest of the landowners to allow Tesoro to continue to benefit from this trespass,” the agency concluded.

The notice it issued applies to 23 tracts of allotted trust land that make up nearly 50 acres in McKenzie and Dunn counties in the southwest corner of Fort Berthold.

Now that the BIA has issued its shutdown notice and an invoice to Marathon for $187 million, Hall said he would like to see the bill paid and compensation distributed to landowners, then an effort be made to work toward a new easement.

“Let’s get to some real negotiations on the new 20-year term,” he said.

The administrative appeals process likely will play out before that happens, however.