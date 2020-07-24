Alternative event replaces Buggies-N-Blues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Buggies-N-Blues Committee and the Mandan Progress Organization have canceled Buggies-N-Blues amid the coronavirus pandemic, but they have planned an alternative event.

The Classic Car Parade-N-Park on Aug. 15 will feature a car parade starting from the Braves Center, 901 Division St. NW, and continuing down Sixth Avenue Northwest to Main Street. Cars then will disperse to various parking lots downtown for spectators to view.

Event details will be available online at MandanProgress.org and at Buggies-N-Blues.org. Car clubs and classic car owners who are interested in participating should contact Kris Haug at 701-751-2983.

“Of course, we wish we could present the Buggies-N-Blues people have come to know and love; however, we are hopeful that the Parade-N-Park will be something, which is better than nothing,” said Del Wetsch, event co-chairman. “And we look forward to bringing Buggies back in 2021.”

Summer events organized by the Mandan Progress Organization bring tens of thousands of people to the city. But this year's Independence Day parade was canceled due to crowd factors -- though it was replaced with a privately organized cruise -- and Touch a Truck was reconfigured from a live event to a coloring book activity for children. The Art in the Park festival was canceled but replaced with a smaller Mandan Market event.

