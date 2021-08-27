Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota top 2,000

Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota have topped 2,000 for the first time since Christmas.
Cases have been rising steadily in recent weeks due mainly to the highly contagious and fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus. Hospitalizations also have been on the rise, and available hospital beds have been shrinking.
Active cases statewide rose to 2,006 on Thursday -- the fourth straight day of an increase of at least 9%, according to the state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard. There were 92 active cases in Morton County, with another 346 in neighboring Burleigh.
One new death brought North Dakota's pandemic death toll to 1,556. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed virus-related deaths, but Burleigh County's total on the dashboard increased by one, to 201. Morton County's total was unchanged, at 102.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by nine, to 62. State data showed 182 available staffed inpatient beds and 22 available intensive care unit beds statewide, on par with beds available a year ago as the state moved toward pandemic highs in hospitalizations late in the year. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had one available staffed bed and one ICU bed, and CHI St. Alexius Health had none in either category.
Nearly all of the COVID-19 patients in the state are people who are not fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Health Department.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, North Dakota has had 116,022 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 112,460 recoveries and 4,589 hospitalizations.
Health officials are urging people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to get a shot, to help stem the rapid rise in cases. About 677,200 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 100,400 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 50.5% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 22.8% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. All but eight of North Dakota's 53 counties are in those two categories. Morton and Burleigh both are in the high category, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.
The North Dakota Medical Association, which represents doctors, the North Dakota Nurses Association, the North Dakota Hospital Association and the North Dakota Long Term Care Association this week issued a public letter urging people to get vaccinated.