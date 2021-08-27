Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota top 2,000

Nearly all of the COVID-19 patients in the state are people who are not fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Health Department.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, North Dakota has had 116,022 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 112,460 recoveries and 4,589 hospitalizations.

Health officials are urging people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to get a shot, to help stem the rapid rise in cases. About 677,200 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 100,400 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 50.5% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 22.8% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. All but eight of North Dakota's 53 counties are in those two categories. Morton and Burleigh both are in the high category, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.