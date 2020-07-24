90-year-old Mandan barber still clipping along

“I got stuck here and I stayed here,” he said. He moved to his present barber shop location in 1967 and at one point had three barbers working for him. Business stayed steady through most of those years but hit a little lull in the 1960s and 1970s when longer hair became the style.

“We had kind of a rough time for a while,” Wanner said.

Barbering hasn’t changed much over the years, Wanner said, though $1 haircuts have long since become a thing of the past. He’s built a good following at his Third Street Northwest location.

“Lots of people have come and gone,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of good customers through the years.”

Eddie Breuer of Mandan is one of those customers. He’s 75 and Wanner calls him a kid.

“He’s cut hair for our family for five generations,” Breuer said. It started with Breuer’s dad and continues now with his great-grandson. Breuer’s son Eddie Lee got his first haircut from Wanner in 1965 -- in a highchair in the Breuers' kitchen -- when he was 3 months old.

That’s one of many haircuts Wanner has done outside the shop. In past years he’s often taken his skills and tools to a Mandan addiction recovery clinic and offered his services to shut-ins.