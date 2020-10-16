5 candidates running for 3 Morton County Commission seats

He said he understands the farming aspects of the county well. He grew up in Crown Butte and began milking cows when he was 6 years old. He farmed for 40 years until he moved to Mandan.

If elected, Boehm said he wants to look to the future and promote economic growth in the county while still considering its agrarian background. He also said the current economic situation due to the pandemic might lead the county to find a new way of doing things.

One of Boehm's biggest concerns he wants to address is agricultural land tax valuations. He said the formula for those valuations needs work in part because valuations have increased, which the current commission has pushed off.

Raymond Morrell

Morrell touts a history of public service, including six years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He started organizing community events at 15 years old with local parades. At 24 he took over Mandan Rodeo Days. He was vice president of the Morton County Park Board, has lobbied the state Legislature on behalf of veterans and helped found the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame.