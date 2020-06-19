2019 North Dakota court filings down; Bismarck-Mandan's judicial district still surpassing Fargo area

South Central's weighted caseload over the years was evidence for the 2019 Legislature to add a 10th judge and a new court reporter to the district. Gov. Doug Burgum in August appointed Judge Pamela Nesvig. Romanick said her addition to the bench has "really been beneficial."

But judge and clerk needs persist, Holewa said. The latest weighted caseload study identified a need of about five judges and 17 clerks statewide, broken down into 0.5 judges in South Central and five clerks total in Burleigh and Morton counties, she said.

In beginning to plan its budget request to the 2021 Legislature, the judicial branch's top priority is "being able to sustain a court system" amid economic conditions rendered by the pandemic, Holewa said. And this is after the 2017 Legislature cut 10% of court staff, or about 35 people. Most of the court budget is salaries.

"We are bare bones right now on what we do," she said. Courts may call in retired judges to handle a "heavy scheduling" of jury trials dammed from the pandemic, she added. Those judges are paid from the Supreme Court's salaries and wages line.

Romanick doubts there will be a request for another new judge next year. Clerk needs might be more of a priority, he added.

"We’re hoping to hang on to what we’ve got to do the job," he said.

