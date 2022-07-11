Department of Transportation urges drivers to be aware of pedestrian, bike traffic

The North Dakota Department of Transportation through Vision Zero is reminding motorists to be mindful of motorcyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians on the roadway this summer.

“As of July 2, motorcyclists make up 25% and pedestrians/bicyclists make up 10% of the motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota in 2022. Drivers should be alert and drive free from distraction as more bikers, runners, walkers and motorcyclists are on the road,” Highway Safety Division Director Karin Mongeon said in a statement.

Bicyclists have the same right of way privileges as motorcyclists and motorists in North Dakota. The Department of Transportation warns that drivers should be aware that bicyclists in the right of way are not required to fully stop at red lights or stop signs on roads with two lanes or less, as long as a stop isn't needed. Motorists should also give bicyclists a minimum of 3 feet of clearance when on the roadway.

Motorists should be aware of activity on roadways, sidewalks and crosswalks while driving to prevent accidents.