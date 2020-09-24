Common themes among Country Women nominees

Another year for Country Woman of the Year and another set of women’s names were submitted to this sisterhood of country life. As a Country Woman of the Year nominee, the person nominating these women were consistent in their message. These women love agriculture, they love their country lifestyle, they love their families and neighbors and they love God. This was the common theme across all applicants.

As I read the applications, I did my best to put myself inside each of the stories. What has it been like for these women in 2020? A pandemic, uncertain weather and agriculture prices, and homeschooling by force and not choice, have redefined their everyday life. Each of the nominees has found a way to cope and offer help to their neighbors and communities. What we know to be true for women in agriculture is they have a remarkable strength to push through and find courage and joy in the most difficult times.

These women know how to look at the sunset at night, reflecting on all that was good in the day and they know as they wake in the morning, and hold their first cup of coffee while watching a new sunrise, they will work to make this day a better day.

Country women, it’s an honor to celebrate you. In the days to come, we at North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions look forward to meeting each of you and celebrating your journey in 2020.

