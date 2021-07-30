Colts 'still evaluating' extent of Carson Wentz's foot injury, unsure of timeline for return

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Colts are still evaluating the extent of the foot injury that kept Colts quarterback Carson Wentz out of the team's third practice of training camp on Friday.

Wentz injured the foot late in the Colts' Thursday practice. The quarterback dropped back under pressure, particularly from defensive tackle Andrew Brown, and eventually rolled out to finish the play.

The quarterback moved gingerly on the way back to the huddle, and Wentz was held out of the final period of the practice, watching from behind the line of scrimmage as Jacob Eason worked with the Colts' starters.

"He got hurt during a team period when he was rolling out," Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. "Planted to go throw and felt a little twinge in his foot."

Wentz was not spotted on the field at Friday's practice, unlike most of the other Colts who are currently being held out due to injury and have been on the practice field watching.

"He's been with the docs," Brady said. "They're trying to figure out what the process is. They're still evaluating what the next move is, how bad it is, and then we'll go from there."

ESPN reported Friday surgery is a possibility, but the Colts do not believe Wentz will miss the entire season.