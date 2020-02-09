Colorado ekes out victory at Minnesota

Fiala also scored on the power play for Minnesota. The Wild are 12 of 29 on the power play over the last 10 games and lead the NHL with 12 power-play goals since Jan. 14.

Fiala has been a big reason for the success. He has scored three power-play goals in the past four games and is second on the team with a career-high, five power-play goals. He has four goals and three assists in his last four games.

But Colorado scored three goals in the second period. MacKinnon, fourth in the league in goals scored, wristed a shot through a screen by Landeskog on Dubnyk. Landeskog added his 14th goal of the season later in the period, quickly beating Dubnyk after the goaltender allowed a big rebound to slide out in front of the net.

Alex Stalock had won four of his five starts in goal for Minnesota, but Wild coach Bruce Boudreau went back to Dubnyk after he made 31 saves in a win against Dallas on Friday.

The Wild get a day off before playing host to Las Vegas on Tuesday night. Colorado returns home to host Ottawa on Tuesday.

NOTES: Cale Makar became the second rookie defenseman in franchise history to collect 30-plus assists in a single season. Bruce Bell had 31 assists for the Nordiques when the franchise was located in Quebec. Makar leads all rookies with 42 points. ... Colorado is 26-1-4 when leading after two periods this season. Minnesota is 1-17-1 when trailing after two. ... Minnesota had won five straight games against its Central Division opponents.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.