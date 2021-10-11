Collapse late, lose to Raves in OT

The Colts (1-4) made it back into field goal range, with the help of an unnecessary roughness penalty on Baltimore's Tavon Young with 13 seconds left, but Blankenship's kick sailed wide left.

Carson Wentz threw for a career-high of his own, 402 yards and two touchdowns. Jonathan Taylor scored on a 76-yard swing pass early in the first quarter, then added a rushing touchdown in the third as the Colts took a 22-3 lead.

The Ravens (4-1) took over sole possession of first place in the AFC North after Cleveland and Cincinnati lost Sunday.

The first half was fairly uneventful, but the Ravens started and finished it poorly. On third-and-15, Taylor took a swing pass, slipped into the Baltimore secondary and outran everyone for a touchdown just 2:01 into the game.

There was no more scoring until late in the second quarter, when the Ravens settled for Justin Tucker's 23-yard field goal. The Colts had enough time to drive back the other way, and after converting on fourth-and-11, they set up for a field goal.

The kick was missed, but Baltimore's Marlon Humphrey had jumped offside. Blankenship made the re-kick from 37 yards for a 10-3 lead at the half.