A Bismarck man faces a felony child neglect charge after police say his young son ingested some of his marijuana gummies and required medical care.
North Dakota lawmakers are again weighing bills that target vaccines, including one that would ban COVID-19 shots.
Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Bismarck woman they say kept drugs and drug paraphernalia in a home where four children were u…
Minnesota utilities would be obligated to transition to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040 to step up the fight against climate change under…
A newly elected North Dakota lawmaker is staying tight-lipped amid calls for him to apologize and retract comments he made last month alleging…
