Coach cautiously optimistic over Legacy's promising start

Legacy High School baseball coach Eddie Streeter isn't given to engaging in hyperbole. He probably wouldn't have labeled the Titanic unsinkable until she had completed her maiden voyage.
So, even though the Sabers are off to the best start since the school opened, he's keeping an even keel.
That Legacy is 5-0 in the West Region and 7-4 overall is a matter of fact. Still, Streeter argues for keeping priorities straight. His cautions that the Sabers have not yet played in a state tournament.
"If we develop as we want to, (a regular-season regional championship) could happen but, although we're talented, our program hasn't made it big yet. ... Thinking about No. 1 (regional tournament) seeds is not something I think about a lot. At the end of the day our program's goals are more immediate and daily."
Indeed, the Sabers have 13 West Region games between today and the start or the regional tournament May 27 in Dickinson. Included in that total are doubleheaders with Dickinson and Minot.
Lest Streeter be painted as a down-in-the-mouth Rodney Dangerfield-type character, he is, in truth, optimistic about his team.
"I like where we're at, I do," he said before Wednesday's practice.
"There's a lot of stuff we can clean up and get better at," he added.
When it comes to teams likely to grab the No. 1 seed for the regional tournament, though, Streeter is likely to begin talking with traditional powers such as Minot and Dickinson.
"Dickinson is really talented, and Minot is extremely talented. Both programs are really well-coached. ... I think we have a shot. Our record says we should ... if we continue to develop and play games like we have."
Minot stood 8-0 in the region and 11-1 overall following a doubleheader sweep of Williston on Tuesday. Dickinson was 4-2 and 10-4 after taking a pair from Jamestown.
Legacy, which trimmed St. Mary's 9-4 and 13-1 on Tuesday, is averaging 8.1 runs per conference game. The Sabers are surrendering 2.6 runs per outing.
In all games, the averages are 6.1 and 3.9 due to a mid-month trip to West Fargo that resulted in three losses in four games. The Sabers split with West Fargo and were swept by West Fargo Sheyenne.
Still, Streeter says facing East Region opposition was beneficial for his team.
"I think it's great to play teams that are well-coached with a lot of talent," he noted. "Both are balanced and they've got a good summer program. ... It's quality competition, which we need."
The way postseason high school baseball is set up in North Dakota, teams need three competitive pitchers to survive at tournament time.
Streeter is confident that the pitching depth is there.
"The way baseball is played around here, I think you have to put it on your pitching. ... We have experience with that depth. We have guys who have thrown meaningful innings in the summer and meaningful innings in high school. ... That's one of the things we haven't had in the past. ... I would say (pitching) is a strength for us," Streeter observed.
He pointed to Tuesday's first game against St. Mary's as an example.
"Carter (Klipfel) doesn't have his best stuff and Wyatt (Kraft) goes in there and gives us five strong innings," he said. "We have four or five guys with us who have thrown big games with the Governors or played in that 15-year-old Babe Ruth tournament."
Bismarck placed second in the 2019 national 15-and-under Babe Ruth tournament, which was played at Municipal Ballpark.
Pitching depth will be essential as the regular season winds down. Legacy is scheduled for 10 games over the final 11 days of the regular season, four of which are against Dickinson and Minot. The Sabers play host to Dickinson for a doubleheader on May 15 and Minot for a twin bill on May 17.
The Sabers get a preview of what Minot has to offer on Friday when they visit the Magic City for a nonregional doubleheader. While the two games will in no way be definitive, Streeter says they have real value.
"It has a ton of value, even if the games don't count. ... It give you an opportunity to play more guys, play guys out of position and it gives some young guys you might bring up from the junior varsity some varsity experience," he said. "Everybody knows they're going to get a shot, so everybody has to be ready."