Cleveland tops Twins

For the Twins, Jose Berríos allowed one run on four hits with two walks and nine strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings.

Minnesota manufactured its only run in the first, thanks in part to mistakes by Mejía. Leadoff hitter Luiz Arraez capped a nine-pitch at-bat with a base hit. After Josh Donaldson struck out, Mejía walked Trevor Larnach on four pitches.

Nelson Cruz popped out, but then with Max Kepler at the plate, Mejía balked to move up the runners, then threw a wild pitch that scored Arraez.

The Indians tied it in the second on Hedges’ two-out, broken-bat single that scored Bradley, who led off the inning with a walk.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: Manager Terry Francona said RHP Aaron Civale (finger) would be shut down for 10 to 14 days before he begins a throwing program. The AL wins leader is expected to miss at least a month after being placed on the injured list Thursday. … OF Franmil Reyes (abdominal strain) and C Roberto Perez (finger) began rehab assignments at Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday. … Hedges returned from concussion protocol and was in the starting lineup.