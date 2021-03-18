City officials oppose bill to allow extraterritorial residents to vote in city elections

City officials from across North Dakota on Thursday testified against a bill that would extend voting rights to residents in extraterritorial zones, with some calling it "representation without taxation."
House Bill 1165, sponsored by Rep. Tom Kading, R-Fargo, would allow zone residents to vote in municipal elections. The bill narrowly passed through the House on a 48-46 vote and is now being considered by the Senate.
People who reside in extraterritorial zones that border city limits do not pay city property taxes but are required to follow city planning and zoning policies in case the city eventually annexes the area into its official boundaries.
"It allows for the city to protect areas it will grow into by ensuring that only compatible development is built," said Rachel Laqua, the principal planner for Williston.
But Kading told the Senate Political Subdivisions Committee on Thursday that zone residents are subject to "regulation without representation." The lawmaker told the Tribune that constituents have reached out to him about issues they've experienced with the zones, and that he has been impacted as a zone resident himself.
"The individuals in these ET zones do not get to vote for the elected officials who get to regulate them when it comes to zoning," he said during the hearing. "In my opinion, it's completely unfair and we should not allow our citizens in rural North Dakota to be regulated by those within a city without having proper representation."
Kading was the only person to provide testimony in support of the bill Thursday.
City officials from West Fargo, Fargo, Minot, Jamestown, Williston, Stanley, Garrison, Mandan and Bismarck all gave testimony in opposition, either written or in person.
People in extraterritorial zones have representation on planning and zoning boards, the mayors of Minot and Bismarck testified. Those boards also include representatives from the county, where the zones are located, they said.
"Within the city of Minot we have 13 different planning commissioners, three of which are appointed by the county commission within the ET zone to represent on our planning commission, and do on a very regular basis have the ability to voice their concerns," Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma said.
He said the bill would enable "representation without taxation."
Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken said that if passed, extending the vote to zone residents could lead to the unintended consequence of urban sprawl.
"If ETA residents are given the ability to vote in a jurisdiction in which they do not pay taxes, do not utilize city services or city infrastructure but have the ability to affect those decisions at elections for citizens who do pay for these services ... then cities will be put in a position to annex those ETA residents who do not intend to be part of a city at this time," he said.
Bakken also said that allowing extraterritorial residents to vote in city elections could lead to voters who don't pay city taxes raising them for voters who do pay.
Lobbyists for the North Dakota League of Cities and the North Dakota Association of Counties also opposed the legislation.
The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.
