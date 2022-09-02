Cities detail Labor Day closures; AAA offers Tow to Go

The Bismarck and Mandan city offices and landfills will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
Garbage and curbside recycling collection will be delayed by one day all week in both cities.
Schools in both cities also will be closed Monday.
Meanwhile, AAA is activating its "Tow to Go" program in North Dakota for the holiday period, providing safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles. It will be offered from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The program provides a tow truck to transport a would-be impaired driver and vehicle to a safe place within a 10-mile radius. The goal is to keep impaired drivers off the road.
The auto group stresses that people should use the free program as a backup plan and a last resort. Appointments can't be scheduled in advance.
People are also reading…
“If you plan to celebrate the unofficial end of summer this weekend, make sure your plans include a safe ride home,” AAA spokeswoman Meredith Mitts said.
To use the program, call 855-286-9246.