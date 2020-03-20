Church services affected by the coronavirus

Below is a list of Bismarck-Mandan area churches and how they are handling services in the wake of the coronavirus.

If you're a church who would like to be included in this list, call 701-355-8841 or email Cindy Jacob at cynthia.jacob@bismarcktribune.com.

Click on the church name to visit their website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0