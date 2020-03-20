Church services affected by the coronavirus

Below is a list of Bismarck-Mandan area churches and how they are handling services in the wake of the coronavirus.
If you're a church who would like to be included in this list, call 701-355-8841 or email Cindy Jacob at cynthia.jacob@bismarcktribune.com.
|Church Name
|Streaming Services
|Days Streaming
|Notes
|Phone #
|Address
|Bethel Lutheran Church
|Yes
|Wed. 6 pm, Sun. 8:30 am
|Click here for Streaming
|701.255.1433
|615 E Turnpike Ave, Bismarck