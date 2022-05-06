Chuckie is a very sweet, very playful puppy. He is extremely smart and would definitely do well with a job,... View on PetFinder
An Oklahoma couple visiting in Hettinger County died Sunday afternoon when their pickup truck was washed into the Cannonball River.
Federal Bureau of Indian Affairs agents have arrested two people after a child was injured in a shooting on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.
Police have identified the Bismarck man who was found dead Monday following an exchange of gunfire with officers.
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
A suspect who police said exchanged fire with officers during a Monday foot pursuit was found dead of a gunshot wound.
The state of North Dakota is suing Bismarck photography studio Glasser Images, which abruptly shut down last year and refused to offer refunds to customers who had already paid for services.
A police chase that began in Minot ended when the suspect vehicle rolled in the median of U.S. Highway 83 between Washburn and Underwood in Mc…
Blaze Pizza has opened in Bismarck, and I Heart Mac & Cheese is preparing to open in the capital city next week.
When Sam Behm walks across the stage to graduate with a doctorate in physical therapy, she will wear a cap and gown borrowed from a University…
A man in custody for disrupting the power supply at the Bismarck Airport and attacking a police officer has been accused of kicking a detention center guard in the knee.
