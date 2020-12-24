Christmas edition published today

The Bismarck Tribune is delivering the Christmas edition a day early. The Tribune will not deliver a print edition on Friday, but will publish an e-edition on Friday for digital subscribers.

Moving up the publication date enables Tribune carriers and employees to spend the holiday with their families.

For the latest local, national and world news, visit www.bismarcktribune.com.

Readers can enjoy their favorite Friday crossword puzzles, comics and bridge columns when they are published in Saturday's edition.

Also coming Saturday is a special Year in Review section with highlights from the unprecedented year that was 2020.

- Amy Dalrymple, Editor

