ChiSox ink Hendriks

The 2020 Chicago White Sox season ended when Oakland Athletics closer Liam Hendriks struck out Nomar Mazara for the final out of Game 3 of the AL wild-card series.

Hendriks will try to aid the White Sox in their bid for a lengthy postseason run in 2021 and beyond after reportedly signing a three-year deal worth $54 million guaranteed.

The deal first was reported by Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports.

In Hendriks, the White Sox land one of the top closers in baseball.

Hendriks won the American League Reliever of the Year Award in 2020 after going 3-1 with a 1.78 ERA and 14 saves in 15 opportunities for the Athletics. He had 37 strikeouts and three walks in 25 1/3 innings

Hendriks, who began his major league career with the Minnesota Twins in 2011, had 25 saves and a 1.80 ERA in 2019, striking out 124 batters in 85 innings.

Hendriks will take over the closer role from Alex Colome, who converted 42 of 46 save opportunities the last two seasons. Colome, a finalist for AL Reliever of the Year in 2020, is a free agent.

This offseason, the White Sox have traded for pitcher Lance Lynn and signed outfielder Adam Eaton to a one-year deal.

