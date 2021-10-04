Chargers top Raiders

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Justin Herbert threw for three touchdowns, Austin Ekeler rushed for 117 yards and scored twice and the Los Angeles Chargers knocked the Las Vegas Raiders from the unbeaten ranks with a 28-14 victory Monday night.

Los Angeles is 3-1 for the first time since 2014 and part of a three-way tie atop the AFC West with Las Vegas and Denver. The Raiders' loss means the Arizona Cardinals are the NFL's lone undefeated team after four weeks.

Herbert, who completed 25 of 38 passes for 222 yards, accounted for all of his TDs in the first half as the Chargers built a 21-0 halftime lead. The Raiders scored on their first two possessions of the second half to draw within a touchdown, but Ekeler gave Los Angeles some breathing room with an 11-yard run off left guard. Herbert had the key play of the drive with a 13-yard completion to Jared Cook on fourth-and-2 from midfield.

Ekeler, who had 145 total yards, also had a touchdown reception in the second quarter.

Derek Carr was 21 of 34 for 196 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The Raiders could manage only 48 yards rushing against a Chargers defense that was last in the league in run defense.