Century wins state

Century won the rubber match with BHS and as a result the big prize.

Chance Bowlinger scored the game-winning goal in the 72nd minute as the Patriots edged Bismarck 3-2 for the state soccer title at Fargo South High School. It was the third meeting of the season between the crosstown rivals, all decided by one goal. Century won two of the three.

“It’s always a big game when we play BHS. Today, there was even more at stake,” Bowlinger said. “We have a ton of respect for BHS. I know a lot of players on their team. My teammates know a lot of their players. We just had to go out there and do what we had to do. It was really intense and we’re pumped to get it done.

“After six years it feels really good to break the curse.”

It was Century’s first state title since 2013 and fifth overall. The Demons were going for their second straight championship and sixth all time.

“It was actually a very, very well contested game from both sides,” said Century coach Ryan Okerson said. “The Demons had their run of play, we had our run of play. It was very fun to watch.”

Century never trailed, but the lead was never more than one.