Century sweeps Mandan, stays unbeaten

Streak? What streak?
As far as Bismarck Century girls’ volleyball coach Jamie Zastoupil is concerned, Thursday’s West Region sweep of Mandan on the Patriots’ home court was the first of what she hopes will be many more wins.
In reality, the defending state champion Patriots’ winning streak reached 41 on with a three-set sweep of the Braves. Century cruised through the first two sets en route to 25-16 and 25-18 wins. But the Patriots fought hard to pull out a 25-22, come-from-behind win in the final set.
Century has lost just sets all season, not that it matters to Zastoupil.
“We might have gotten a few wins in a row, but every night has been a battle and we try to get better with each one,” Zastoupil said.
But 41 nights in a row?
“Haven’t even talked about it,” Zastoupil added. “We’re not even thinking about that. We have to play in the present.”
The present included another stellar all-around game by junior outside hitter Logan Nissley and senior middle hitter Macy Fridgen. Fridgen had 14 kills and three aces and Nissley added 12 kills, three aces, 21 digs and a block. But even she admitted to being out of synch in the third set.
“We got a little complacent and Mandan is a scrappy team and played really good defense,” Nissley said. “We had to find our way around them. In the first two sets we did a really good job of that.”
Century got out to an 8-4 lead in the first set before the Braves closed the gap to 10-9 on an ace serve just inside the back line by senior libero Piper Harris, who also had a team-high 11 digs.
The Patriots responded with seven straight points with Nissley on the service line. The Braves never got closer than seven points the rest of the set and Nissley ended it with a kill.
Mandan enjoyed its first lead of the night right away in set two. The Braves led 3-0 and they kept the lead until Century tied it 7-7 on a kill by Dylan Dennis, who had five on the night. It was tied again at 9-9 before the Braves went back in front 11-9 on one of Ellie McElvaney’s three service aces.
The Patriots took their first lead at 12-11 and were up 13-12 when Fridgen scored on a tip before serving four straight points. Later, Fridgen’s tip ended the set.
Nissley opened the third set with a kill and a service ace as part of a 3-0 start. It was 7-2 when things began to change. Mandan’s defense rode up and points that had come easier in the first two sets, now took three or four attempts to pay off, if at all.
“We made some defensive adjustments and started getting them out of their system a little bit,” Mandan coach Anna Folk said. “And they started not hitting as hard and having to do some low shots and off-speed stuff.”
The Patriots looked out of sync in the middle of the third set, leaving the door open and the Braves came knocking. When Dennis’ kill went long, Mandan tied the set 20-20, and it went ahead on one of Jordan Toman’s six kills. Zastoupil took a timeout to break the Braves’ momentum.
When the teams returned, Dennis tied it on a tip and Nissley added back-to-back kills. Fridgen ended it with a kill.
“I think we get a little complacent at the time. But Mandan picked up the defense and we were getting frustrated trying to find our way around the blocks and finding the floor,” Zastoupil said. “I thought they played great defensively.”
Century hasn’t lost since the 2019 state A championship match.
“We don’t really think about that,” Nissley said. “Obviously people tell us, whatever, but every day we come into the gym 0-0. We’re just trying to go 1-0 at the end of the day. We just try to focus on the next game.”