Century starting soccer state title defense

"He brings a lot of intensity and intelligence," Okerson said of Bowlinger. "He's smart on and off the field. We've thrown a lot at him over the years, but he always wants to learn and is very intelligent on the field."

Century does not have an easy road to a state title this year. If they defeat the Roughriders, they likely will be staring down a third matchup against Minot, which has been one of the few teams to defeat Century this season, and they've done so twice. Okerson is optimistic about his team's chances if they find themselves up against Minot again.

"Between the two games, as far as stats go, we had more shots and had a lot of opportunities but we didn't put the ball in the back of the net," he said. "We have to make goalkeepers work. We can't just kick a ball over the net, sit back and expect 10 more opportunities like it."

The difficulty of winning the state tournament is always ramped up by the fact that the teams play three times in three days, a more rigorous schedule than any team plays during the regular season.

"Three games in three days is difficult for anybody, but I think we have the players on our bench that can step in and fill in for five to 10 minutes when we need them," Okerson said. "We'll tackle whatever we need to do whenever it happens."

