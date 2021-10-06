Century starting soccer state title defense

Emerging from either the East Region or West Region and making it to the state soccer tournament has become harder and harder.
It's rare that teams from the same conference find themselves facing each other in the state championship game, but that's what happened last year as Bismarck High and Century faced off in a repeat of the 2011 and 2013 championship games.
Last year's game ended the same as the other two, with Century beating their cross-town rivals and winning the championship. Century is right back into the state tournament this year to defend their crown, though with a slightly lower seed than they are used to.
"At times, especially at the beginning of the year, we underachieved a little," Century head coach Ryan Okerson said. "Down the stretch, we started finding the back of the net."
An 0-3-1 record against Minot and Bismarck High in the first month of the season broke Century's five-year run of finishing in the top two in the West Region, and the Patriots claimed the West's No. 3 seed with a 10-2 demolition of Dickinson.
Joining Century at the state tournament in Jamestown from the West region are top-seeded Minot, second-seeded Bismarck High, and fourth-seeded Legacy. Minot defeated BHS 3-2 to win the WDA Championship and Legacy beat Jamestown 2-0 in the state qualifying round.
"Anytime with Bismarck High and Century, the talent level doesn't always matter. It's whoever wants to win the game most," Okerson said. "It's always difficult to play against BHS. Legacy has gotten a lot better over the last few years. You're going to have those rivalry games, and the more of those games you have, the more prepared you are to take on the East because they also have some good teams."
Century opens their title defense today against the second seed from the East Region, Grand Forks Red River (9-2-3 East Region, 9-5-3 overall). Bismarck High faces West Fargo Sheyenne and Legacy faces Fargo Davies, the top seed from the East.
"In the first 20 minutes of the half, we will need to weather the storm," Okerson said about playing the Roughriders. "They press you immediately. We'll need to find our passing patterns and get them chasing the ball. If we can do that, good things will happen."
The Patriots are led into action this year by the quartet of Chance Bowlinger, Brooks Turner, who led the Patriots in goals, Kaiden Campbell, and Anthony Cleary, who led the Patriots in points.
"We have guys that can really get in behind defenses and cause them problems," Okerson said.
Bowlinger, one of a host of seniors on Okerson's squad, has been a key playmaker and all-around talent for the Patriots, and was rewarded for his regular season performance with the 2021 West Region Player of the Year award.
"He brings a lot of intensity and intelligence," Okerson said of Bowlinger. "He's smart on and off the field. We've thrown a lot at him over the years, but he always wants to learn and is very intelligent on the field."
Century does not have an easy road to a state title this year. If they defeat the Roughriders, they likely will be staring down a third matchup against Minot, which has been one of the few teams to defeat Century this season, and they've done so twice. Okerson is optimistic about his team's chances if they find themselves up against Minot again.
"Between the two games, as far as stats go, we had more shots and had a lot of opportunities but we didn't put the ball in the back of the net," he said. "We have to make goalkeepers work. We can't just kick a ball over the net, sit back and expect 10 more opportunities like it."
The difficulty of winning the state tournament is always ramped up by the fact that the teams play three times in three days, a more rigorous schedule than any team plays during the regular season.
"Three games in three days is difficult for anybody, but I think we have the players on our bench that can step in and fill in for five to 10 minutes when we need them," Okerson said. "We'll tackle whatever we need to do whenever it happens."