Century rolls past BHS to 29th straight win

Whatever ailed the Century Patriots earlier this season has been cured.

Quarterback Brady Dahl ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and flanker Jacob Renz scored on two long runs as the top-ranked Patriots beat rival Bismarck High 38-0 Friday night at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.

It was Century’s first shutout of the Demons since a 7-0 victory during the 1999 season.

Dahl ran for 87 yards and scored on runs of 1 and 3 yards and threw for 71 yards and score to lead Century to its 29th straight win. The Patriots rolled up 329 yards on the ground, while the defense that kept the Patriots’ winning streak alive during a two-game lull from the offense held the Demons to just 57 yards on the ground and 87 total yards.

“It all starts up front on both sides of the line,” Century coach Ron Wingenbach said. “Those men have done an outstanding job. We’re going to ride our defense but we’re certainly pleased to put some points on the board.”