Century, Legacy win

Century heads into next week's state Class A tournament on a serious role.

Sophomore Logan Nissley scored 25 points to lead the undefeated Patriots to a 74-53 win over the Watford City Wolves in the championship game of the West Region tournament Saturday at the Bismarck Event Center.

Both teams will be back in the Event Center next week. It will be the first state tournament appearance for the Wolves. The game is old hat for the Patriots, who have appeared in 13 straight region title games and advanced to the state tournament every year since the girls’ season switched to winter in 2003.

“We knew we were going to have another chance in the state tournament but we didn’t want to go out of the West Region with a loss,” Nissley said.

Nissley wasn’t even born the last time the Patriots failed to come out of the region. That doesn’t mean she took the title for granted.

“This year wasn’t a given and we had to take every game as we might not get the next one,” Nissley said. “I think we all felt some pressure because there are such expectations everybody has for us. The biggest thing is to let those expectations go and we’re just a bunch of teenage girls playing basketball.”