Century, Legacy win

Century heads into next week's state Class A tournament on a serious role.
Sophomore Logan Nissley scored 25 points to lead the undefeated Patriots to a 74-53 win over the Watford City Wolves in the championship game of the West Region tournament Saturday at the Bismarck Event Center.
Both teams will be back in the Event Center next week. It will be the first state tournament appearance for the Wolves. The game is old hat for the Patriots, who have appeared in 13 straight region title games and advanced to the state tournament every year since the girls’ season switched to winter in 2003.
“We knew we were going to have another chance in the state tournament but we didn’t want to go out of the West Region with a loss,” Nissley said.
Nissley wasn’t even born the last time the Patriots failed to come out of the region. That doesn’t mean she took the title for granted.
“This year wasn’t a given and we had to take every game as we might not get the next one,” Nissley said. “I think we all felt some pressure because there are such expectations everybody has for us. The biggest thing is to let those expectations go and we’re just a bunch of teenage girls playing basketball.”
Playing very well indeed. The Patriots shot 45% from the field and made 10 of 24 3-point attempts. Nissley alone drained five 3-pointers to complement a game that included 9-for-14 shooting, five rebounds and two assists and two steals.
Julia Fitterer had two 3-pointers on her way to 15 points and Ashton Kinnebrew added 11 points.
Ten different Century players scored, leading to a 19-5 edge in bench scoring.
Senior athlete of the year Ashley Holen led Watford City with 13 points and added eight rebounds. Hayley Ogle finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.
The Wolves, who are headed to their first state tournament, went head to head with the Patriots early. The first 11 minutes produced 11 lead changes and two ties. For several minutes, the teams exchanged baskets.
With 10:26 left in the first half, Emma Mogen hit a 3-pointer that gave the Wolves a 14-12 lead. That turned out to be the Wolves last field goal for 8:25, until Jessica Mogen hit her team’s only other basket before halftime. Making matters worse, the Patriots scored the last nine points of the first half and opened the second half with a Nissley 3-pointer.
Watford City shot 32% in the first half and 30% the second half.
What had been a tight back-and-forth affair turned into a 32-20 Century lead at the break. And Century kept up the heat through the second half.
Watford City coach Tom Dwyer had seen it before, but his team’s scoring deficit against the Patriots has gotten progressively larger, from five points (60-55) to 14 points (66-52) to 21 points.
“We want to win state. We’re going to do everything we can to achieve that goal, but I don’t know how we’re going to beat Century,” Dwyer said. “Give Century credit for being one of the better defensive teams. They just make you work and we got frustrated and lost ourselves.”
The Patriots outscored Watford City 42-33 in the second half.
Teams play for their basketball lives in the sunshine bracket at the West Region basketball tournament.
By the time day turned to night on Saturday, Legacy and Jamestown lived to play another day while the sun set on the strangest girls’ basketball season ever for Bismarck High and Mandan.
Defending region champion Legacy rode a good start to a 65-51 win over the Bismarck Demons in the first state qualifier at the Bismarck Event Center. Jaiden Baker’s double-double (18 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists) helped the Sabers stay alive.
In the second qualifier, Mandan led 9-2 before Jamestown came back to take the lead for good with 12:28 left in the first half on the way to a 66-53 win.
LEGACY 65, BISMARCK 51
Legacy set the tone early, leading wire to wire after jumping out to an 8-0 lead and nursing a double-digit lead through much of the second half despite 24 turnovers.
“I never felt comfortable until the final buzzer because of Bismarck’s ability to turn us over,” Legacy coach Jim Petrik said. “We knew it would be a game of runs and I give our kids credit for bouncing back after two tough losses.”
Arianna Berryhill scored eight of her 10 points in the first 11 minutes of the game as the Sabers stretched the lead to 15-5.
With Legacy playing loose with the basketball, the Demons crept back to get within 27-21 at half thanks to a 17-4 edge in points off turnovers. Another miscue by the Sabers on their first possession of the second half led to Peyton Neumiller’s bucket that made it 27-23 with 16:12 to play.
But Baker sparked a 14-5 run that gave the Sabers control again. She scored eight of the 14 points, including two on a layup after rolling around the defense and taking an inbounds pass in stride to the basket, followed by a three-point play.
“We don’t like to throw it because it’s a risky play but Jaiden is kind of a risky player,” Petrik said. “We live and die by what she brings to the table and we don’t want to contain her.”
Alece Blazek had a big game for Legacy with 15 points and eight rebounds.
Jilee Golus and Payton Gerving led the Demons with 10 points apiece.
JAMESTOWN 66, MANDAN 53
Four Blue Jays scored in double figures to keep Jamestown’s season alive.
Grace Hegerle had 13 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out. Anthonett Nabwe added 11 points and four rebounds before she, too, fouled out.
The game was tied only once after the Blue Jays moved to the front, that at 27 on Amaya Ramsey’s basket with 59 seconds left in the half. But the Blue Jays owned the second half to earn their first state tournament berth since 2014.
The closest Mandan got was 35-34 on Jayden Wiest’s 3-pointer with 14:38 to play. Jamestown answered that with a seven-point run, led back-to-back baskets by Nabwe.
It was 42-39 when Jamestown went on a 9-0 run to take control for good. Jordan Finck’s 3-pointer ended the run. She ended the game with 10 points.
Breanna Oettle added 13 points for Jamestown.
Mandan senior Sydney Gustavsson’s career ended short of the state tournament but in a great all-around game. She was the only Brave to reach double figures with 11 points to go with six rebounds, seven assists and six steals.