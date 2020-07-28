Census workers to visit nonresponding North Dakota households starting Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Census workers will be following up with North Dakota households that have not responded to the 2020 census, beginning Thursday.

North Dakota's self-response rate of 61.9% means that about 157,000 households have not responded and will be visited by a Census representative, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. North Dakota's percentage is almost the same as the national rate of 62.2%. Burleigh County continues to lead North Dakota, with a rate of 75.6%. Morton County is second at 69.7%.

Census data help determine how much federal money flows to the state to help fund such things as schools, hospitals and roads.