Census workers to visit nonresponding North Dakota households starting Thursday

Census workers will be following up with North Dakota households that have not responded to the 2020 census, beginning Thursday.
North Dakota's self-response rate of 61.9% means that about 157,000 households have not responded and will be visited by a Census representative, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. North Dakota's percentage is almost the same as the national rate of 62.2%. Burleigh County continues to lead North Dakota, with a rate of 75.6%. Morton County is second at 69.7%.
Census data help determine how much federal money flows to the state to help fund such things as schools, hospitals and roads.
Households can still respond by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire they received earlier, by going online at 2020census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020. Households can respond online or by phone in one of 13 languages and find assistance in many more. Those that respond will not be visited by a census representative.
Census workers are trained on physical distancing protocols and required to wear masks. Interviews take about 10 minutes and can be done 6 feet apart. Census workers carry an identification badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date. People with questions about a census worker's identify can call the North Dakota state operations office at 701-561-5508. More information can be found at https://2020census.gov/en/census-takers.html.
The Census Bureau also is still looking for workers in western North Dakota and in counties that include tribal land. Positions pay from $18-$21 per hour, and mileage is reimbursed at the federal rate. People can apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs.
