Celtics surge past Heat

He turned a blew a kiss to the Heat bench after the second one, reminiscent of something Herro did during his 37-point barrage in Game 4.

The opening minutes didn’t go according to plan for Boston, which missed 11 of its first 12 shots, committed four turnovers in that dismal stretch to make matters even worse, and got into a 17-5 hole very early.

But they weathered all that and, even after shooting only 40% in the first half, Boston trailed 58-51 at the break — never leading, but never letting Miami get too far removed from view.

The Heat scored the first basket of the third quarter. The next few minutes were all Celtics.

They went on a 13-0 run over a stretch of only 3:06 to turn a nine-point deficit into a 64-60 lead, and the game changed just that fast. A separate 7-0 burst followed, Walker connected on a 3-pointer with 4:26 left for a 77-67 edge -- Boston’s first double-digit cushion of the night -- and the Celtics eventually led by 14 before settling for a 92-83 lead going into the fourth.

“In all sincerity, first time I’ve seen Celtics basketball in the last few games,” Stevens told his team during a time-out.