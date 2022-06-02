Celtics storm past Warriors

JANIE McCAULEY
AP Sports Writer
SAN FRANCISCO — Jaylen Brown fueled a comeback charge and scored 24 points, Al Horford hit six 3-pointers and the Boston Celtics rode the most lopsided fourth quarter in NBA Finals history to a 120-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 on Thursday night.
Horford finished with 26 points and the Celtics outscored the Warriors 40-16 in the final 12 minutes after trailing by 15 points late in the third quarter.
Boston made its first seven tries from long distance in the fourth and wound up 9 of 12 beyond the arc over the final 12 minutes as almost everybody got involved in the 3-point flurry. Jayson Tatum was the lone Celtics regular who struggled offensively, finishing 3 for 17.
Stephen Curry scored 34 points in his return to the NBA’s big stage for the first time in three years, but the Warriors couldn't sustain momentum from a 38-point third quarter that put them ahead 92-80 going into the final 12 minutes.
Boston 120, Golden State 108
Boston;28;28;24;40;—;120
Golden State;32;22;38;16;—;108
Boston: Horford 9-12 2-3 26, Tatum 3-17 5-7 12, Williams III 4-4 0-0 8, Brown 10-23 2-2 24, Smart 7-11 0-0 18, Fitts 0-0 0-0 0, Hauser 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Theis 1-1 0-0 3, Pritchard 3-4 0-0 8, Stauskas 0-0 0-0 0, White 6-11 4-4 21. Totals 43-85 13-16 120.
Golden State: Green 2-12 0-3 4, Wiggins 8-15 2-2 20, Looney 1-4 2-2 4, Curry 12-25 3-4 34, Thompson 6-14 0-0 15, Bjelica 1-1 0-0 3, Kuminga 0-0 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 4-5 0-0 12, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Iguodala 3-4 0-0 7, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Moody 0-0 0-0 0, Poole 2-7 4-4 9. Totals 39-88 11-15 108.
Three-pointers: Boston 21-41 (Horford 6-8, White 5-8, Smart 4-7, Pritchard 2-3, Brown 2-8, Theis 1-1, Tatum 1-5, Williams 0-1), Golden State 19-45 (Curry 7-14, Porter Jr. 4-5, Thompson 3-7, Wiggins 2-7, Bjelica 1-1, Iguodala 1-1, Poole 1-5, Lee 0-1, Green 0-4). Fouled Out: Boston None, Golden State 1 (Green). Rebounds: Boston 39 (Brown 7), Golden State 39 (Green 11). Assists: Boston 33 (Tatum 13), Golden State 24 (Curry, Green, Looney 5). Total Fouls: Boston 13, Golden State 16. A: 18,064 (18,064).
