Celtics storm past Warriors

NBA Finals Celtics Warriors Basketball

Al Horford (42) of the Boston Celtics shoots over the Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson (11) during the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night in San Francisco.

 JOHN HEFTI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAN FRANCISCO — Jaylen Brown fueled a comeback charge and scored 24 points, Al Horford hit six 3-pointers and the Boston Celtics rode the most lopsided fourth quarter in NBA Finals history to a 120-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 on Thursday night.

Horford finished with 26 points and the Celtics outscored the Warriors 40-16 in the final 12 minutes after trailing by 15 points late in the third quarter.

Boston made its first seven tries from long distance in the fourth and wound up 9 of 12 beyond the arc over the final 12 minutes as almost everybody got involved in the 3-point flurry. Jayson Tatum was the lone Celtics regular who struggled offensively, finishing 3 for 17.

Stephen Curry scored 34 points in his return to the NBA’s big stage for the first time in three years, but the Warriors couldn't sustain momentum from a 38-point third quarter that put them ahead 92-80 going into the final 12 minutes.

Boston 120, Golden State 108

Boston;28;28;24;40;—;120

Golden State;32;22;38;16;—;108

Boston: Horford 9-12 2-3 26, Tatum 3-17 5-7 12, Williams III 4-4 0-0 8, Brown 10-23 2-2 24, Smart 7-11 0-0 18, Fitts 0-0 0-0 0, Hauser 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Theis 1-1 0-0 3, Pritchard 3-4 0-0 8, Stauskas 0-0 0-0 0, White 6-11 4-4 21. Totals 43-85 13-16 120.

Golden State: Green 2-12 0-3 4, Wiggins 8-15 2-2 20, Looney 1-4 2-2 4, Curry 12-25 3-4 34, Thompson 6-14 0-0 15, Bjelica 1-1 0-0 3, Kuminga 0-0 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 4-5 0-0 12, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Iguodala 3-4 0-0 7, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Moody 0-0 0-0 0, Poole 2-7 4-4 9. Totals 39-88 11-15 108.

Three-pointers: Boston 21-41 (Horford 6-8, White 5-8, Smart 4-7, Pritchard 2-3, Brown 2-8, Theis 1-1, Tatum 1-5, Williams 0-1), Golden State 19-45 (Curry 7-14, Porter Jr. 4-5, Thompson 3-7, Wiggins 2-7, Bjelica 1-1, Iguodala 1-1, Poole 1-5, Lee 0-1, Green 0-4). Fouled Out: Boston None, Golden State 1 (Green). Rebounds: Boston 39 (Brown 7), Golden State 39 (Green 11). Assists: Boston 33 (Tatum 13), Golden State 24 (Curry, Green, Looney 5). Total Fouls: Boston 13, Golden State 16. A: 18,064 (18,064).

