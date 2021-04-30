Celebrate Your Graduates!

To Whom It May Concern,

You may recall that about this time last year we rolled out a virtual graduation platform where schools and family members could upload photos and a biography about their graduate to share with the public.

We created this platform last year as schools were reluctant to have large gatherings for graduation ceremonies. Since there may be families or extended families that are still hesitant to gather, and since the state still has some restrictions on crowd size, we are proud to offer the site once again with MDU Resources Group, Inc. as the sponsor.

Schools may also use the site to livestream graduations. If you have an interest in that feature, please contact us directly to work with you on the technical details (sales@bismarcktribune.com).

The platform is free to use. Any school, graduate or family of a graduate may write a short bio for their graduate and upload a picture. A school may also upload a senior class picture, official senior pictures, Valedictorian information, Salutatorian information and National Honor Society members.

The Tribune will run a heavy promotion schedule so that members of your community know that it is available and that their local graduates are featured.