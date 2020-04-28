Carson Wentz, wife welcome baby girl

Carson Wentz has added to his family depth chart following the NFL Draft.

The Eagles quarterback and his wife, Madison, welcomed a baby daughter, Hadley Jayne, on Monday.

Hadley weighed in at 8 pounds and 2 ounces, according to the photos posted by Wentz on social media.

“Late last night my beautiful wife and I were blessed to welcome our sweet little girl into the World!” Wentz wrote in the post. “Hadley Jayne Wentz is a true blessing from the Lord and we are so pumped to be her parents I love these two with everything I have! God is soooo good!”

Like the Wentz family, the Eagles’ roster grew this past weekend. The Eagles selected 10 prospects, traded for a speedy wide receiver and signed 13 undrafted rookies during the draft weekend.

The Bismarck Century High and North Dakota State product gained 24 new teammates in total, including first-round wide receiver Jalen Reagor and second-round quarterback Jalen Hurts. With a new top wide receiver and a young backup quarterback behind him, Wentz will be learning about his new teammates while he gets caught up on the joys of parenthood this offseason.

