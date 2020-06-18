Car and body pulled from Missouri River; no foul play suspected

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Authorities have pulled a car and a body from the Missouri River south of the Fox Island boat ramp, but they aren't immediately saying whether it's a missing man they had been looking for.

Law officers and the Burleigh County dive team responded to the scene midafternoon Thursday, and the maroon or brown Chevrolet Malibu and the body were pulled from the river about 7:40 p.m., according to Bismarck Police Sgt. Mike Bolme.

The vehicle matches the description of the one police had said earlier might be driven by Bradley Agard, 37, who had last been seen about 4:30 a.m. Monday when he left a Meadow Lane residence.

Police on Thursday night did not immediately say whether it was the same vehicle, and they are not releasing the identity of the body until family is notified. No foul play is suspected in the person's death, Bolme said. An autopsy is planned Monday.

Bolme did not say whether police are still looking for Agard.

