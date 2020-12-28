Capitol burns

"When we got to Sixth Street there wasn't any doubt," recalled one firefighter.

The call came in about 8 a.m. on a Sunday. Back then, the alarm didn't ring at the fire hall, but at the taxi company, where an employee would then push a button activating the siren to summon the volunteers. At first the taxi company employee didn't believe the alarm, and it took three tries to get a response.

Even with the fire department at the scene, there was little firefighters could do. The fire was well underway, and with only an ancient 6-inch water main to fuel the hoses, the firefighters could scarcely get any water on the fire itself.

A crowd of people arrived to watch the fire, which not only made for a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle, but also threw off enough heat to negate the 16-degrees-below-zero temperature. Many in the crowd helped haul files and equipment out of the building.

Alvin Ode, Bismarck's future fire chief, recalled the fire years later, "I was 12-years-old. We had a dairy farm at what is now 13th Street and Boulevard Avenue. I was feeding cattle from the hayloft and saw the fire. So I took off cross country over the hill. A neighbor, Russell Reid, State Historical Society Director, was there. He boosted me into the window of the governor's office and I handed him down pictures off the wall."