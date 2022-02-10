Capital Gallery hosts 'Inspired Living' art fair

Thirty high school students are represented in the second annual “Inspired Living Student Art Fair” at The Capital Gallery in downtown Bismarck, with the exhibition running through Feb. 23.

Art by students from Century High School, Legacy High School and Standing Rock is featured. Visitors may vote for their favorite artist to receive a people’s choice award. Students will be recognized during a reception on Feb. 23.

The Capital Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 109 N. 4th St.

