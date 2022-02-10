 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Capital Gallery hosts 'Inspired Living' art fair

  • 0

Thirty high school students are represented in the second annual “Inspired Living Student Art Fair” at The Capital Gallery in downtown Bismarck, with the exhibition running through Feb. 23.

Art by students from Century High School, Legacy High School and Standing Rock is featured. Visitors may vote for their favorite artist to receive a people’s choice award. Students will be recognized during a reception on Feb. 23.

The Capital Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 109 N. 4th St.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News