Camp Grafton to host specialized BIA training; tribal chairman says more steps are needed

Hoeven in a statement Thursday said the Camp Grafton training "will help provide important skills to BIA law enforcement officers so they are better able to serve our tribal communities, and represents an important commitment from BIA in advancing our goal of establishing a full-fledged training facility at Camp Grafton.”

Burgum in a statement called Camp Grafton "one of the region’s premier training centers" and said the BIA courses "will produce a talented and robust pool of much-needed BIA and tribal police officers trained at the highest level closer to their homes, friends, family and culturally important ties.”

Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation Chairman Mark Fox told the Tribune that he hopes the BIA training will help address problems with staffing and policing on reservations.

"It gets to the point where you begin to wonder what can help," he said. "I think you try anything and everything, and it always boils down to funding but also training, recruitment and then retaining."

Low pay for officers is a roadblock to recruitment, according to Fox.