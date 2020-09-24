Calli Thorne is many things: mother, wife, rancher, athlete, makeup consultant, volunteer and motivational speaker. But at the top of the list in bold letters is entrepreneur.
Thorne, age 33, was born and raised on the family farm and ranch located 20 miles outside of Watford City. She and her husband now raise their three children at the same location.
“I was born into it, in fact the place we are on was established in 1947 by my great-grandparents,” Thorne said. “We actually live in my grandma and grandpa’s house -- which was my house when I was little growing up.”
Her husband, CJ, comes from a big ranching family in South Dakota. But they made the atypical decision to take over her family’s operation in western North Dakota after they got married 11 years ago.
“I think he saw the oil boom up here and saw the opportunity at our place and we kind of just decided that’s where home was going to be,” she said.
The Thornes run a commercial cow-calf operation at the Triangle M Ranch and Feedlot. Their farming operation mainly consists of raising forage crops and other feeds for their own animals and those that go into the feedlot.
“We are pretty fortunate that my mom and dad are still involved and I have a younger brother as well, so it’s great because we all help each other a lot whenever we need, but at the same time we all have our own things going on,” Thorne said.
Thorne maintains a full schedule outside of the ranch. During the past year she became an independent certified coach, trainer and speaker with the John Maxwell Team, which is known for its leadership training. She is an active Mary Kay consultant and has many roles on boards and organizations including the district and state cattlewomen’s association, the state stockmen’s association, young professionals and 4-H. She said her life is a juggling act.
“My day really is a complete mix of activities, from moving cattle to different pastures, working on various projects and upgrades here at the feedlot, mowing the lawn, chasing kids, fencing, moving cross fencing, moving equipment from field to field, cutting/raking/baling, speaking in a classroom, haying, hauling cattle, volunteering in our community, preparing for an event at our place (like a ranch rodeo or youth pheasant hunt) and more!” she said.
Calli and CJ have three children, Tylee, 9, Casen, 6, and Laney, 2.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!