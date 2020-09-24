Calli Thorne is many things: mother, wife, rancher, athlete, makeup consultant, volunteer and motivational speaker. But at the top of the list in bold letters is entrepreneur.

Thorne, age 33, was born and raised on the family farm and ranch located 20 miles outside of Watford City. She and her husband now raise their three children at the same location.

“I was born into it, in fact the place we are on was established in 1947 by my great-grandparents,” Thorne said. “We actually live in my grandma and grandpa’s house -- which was my house when I was little growing up.”

Her husband, CJ, comes from a big ranching family in South Dakota. But they made the atypical decision to take over her family’s operation in western North Dakota after they got married 11 years ago.

“I think he saw the oil boom up here and saw the opportunity at our place and we kind of just decided that’s where home was going to be,” she said.

The Thornes run a commercial cow-calf operation at the Triangle M Ranch and Feedlot. Their farming operation mainly consists of raising forage crops and other feeds for their own animals and those that go into the feedlot.