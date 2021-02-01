Callaway accused of frequent unwanted sexual advances

Former Mets manager Mickey Callaway bombarded women who covered him with unsolicited and unwanted sexual messages, according to a report in the Athletic on Monday night.

Callaway’s behavior was consistent across his coaching career, according to the report. Five women described behavior that included “inappropriate” pictures of him and requests for nude photos.

Callaway “thrust his crotch near the face of a reporter as she interviewed him,” among other behavior, according to the report from Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang. Several women say Callaway made them uncomfortable with unwanted comments about their bodies and clothing.

One woman said that Callaway gave her unwanted massages in the dugout and sent her a stream of requests for naked photos. This woman said that Callaway’s behavior towards her spanned his time in New York and Anaheim.

Another said that when Callaway was Mets manager, he offered to exchange inside information for getting drunk with him.

Callaway is the Angels’ pitching coach, a job he’s held since being fired by the Mets after the 2019 season. He remained employed in that position as of Monday evening.