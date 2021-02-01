Callaway accused of frequent unwanted sexual advances

Former Mets manager Mickey Callaway bombarded women who covered him with unsolicited and unwanted sexual messages, according to a report in the Athletic on Monday night.
Callaway’s behavior was consistent across his coaching career, according to the report. Five women described behavior that included “inappropriate” pictures of him and requests for nude photos.
Callaway “thrust his crotch near the face of a reporter as she interviewed him,” among other behavior, according to the report from Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang. Several women say Callaway made them uncomfortable with unwanted comments about their bodies and clothing.
One woman said that Callaway gave her unwanted massages in the dugout and sent her a stream of requests for naked photos. This woman said that Callaway’s behavior towards her spanned his time in New York and Anaheim.
Another said that when Callaway was Mets manager, he offered to exchange inside information for getting drunk with him.
Callaway is the Angels’ pitching coach, a job he’s held since being fired by the Mets after the 2019 season. He remained employed in that position as of Monday evening.
“Rather than rush to respond to these general allegations of which I have just been made aware, I look forward to an opportunity to provide more specific responses,” Callaway said in a statement to The Athletic. “Any relationship in which I was engaged has been consensual, and my conduct was in no way intended to be disrespectful to any women involved. I am married and my wife has been made aware of these general allegations.”
The Mets told the publication that they “learned of an incident” deep into Callaway’s first season with the team, but did not say anything beyond that. The Angels said that they “take this very seriously and will conduct a full investigation with MLB.”
Current team president Sandy Alderson hired Callaway to be the 21st manager in franchise history in 2017. Callaway, 45, joined the Mets after five years as the Indians pitching coach.
“All of us came out of it excited for the possibility that Mickey would be our manager,” Alderson said of Callaway’s ultimately successful interview to be the Mets manager in 2017. “That’s a visceral reaction, not one that you can put down on a checklist, but to me that said everything. I think it was consistent throughout.”
Alderson recently admitted that he didn’t speak to any women in the hiring of disgraced former GM Jared Porter, who was fired after ESPN reported he sexually harassed a reporter while a Cubs employee.
“That’s one of the unfortunate circumstances that exist in the game today,” Alderson said of Porter last month. “There aren’t women in those positions with whom one can have a conversation and develop information or check references.”
One of the women called Callaway’s behavior “the worst-kept secret in sports.”
Callaway is married and has two young daughters.
Callaway retired from his Major League Baseball playing career in 2004 after he pitched in 40 major league games over five seasons for Tampa Bay, Anaheim and the Texas Rangers.
PLAYERS REJECT MLB'S DELAY PLAN
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball players rejected a proposal to delay the start of spring training and the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, vowing Monday night to report under the original schedule.
MLB proposed to the players' association on Friday that the start of spring training be pushed back from Feb. 17 to March 22, that opening day be delayed from April 1 to April 28 and that each team's schedule be cut from 162 games to 154. MLB believes the virus situation would improve during the month delay.
Each team would be allowed to be scheduled up to 12 split doubleheaders. Experimental rules for seven-inning doubleheaders and beginning extra innings with a runner on second base would continue for a second season.
As part of the proposal, MLB included the expansion of the playoffs from 10 teams to 14 and extending the designated hitter to the National League for the second straight season, a plan the union rejected Jan. 6.
"The MLBPA executive board and player leadership reviewed and discussed the owners’ proposal throughout the weekend and today," the union said in a statement. “The clear-cut result of these deliberations is that players will not accept MLB’s proposal, will instead continue preparations for an on-time start to the 2021 season, and will accept MLB’s commitment to again direct its clubs to prepare for an on-time start.
“We do not make this decision lightly. Players know first-hand the efforts that were required to complete the abbreviated 2020 season, and we appreciate that significant challenges lie ahead. We look forward to promptly finalizing enhanced health and safety protocols that will help players and clubs meet these challenges.”
Players told MLB on Monday they would agree to a delay only if there was protection of salary and service time in the event of a stoppage caused by the virus, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because that detail was not announced.
Major League Baseball responded that Commissioner Rob Manfred wanted to preserve all of MLB’s rights under the labor contract, the person said.
Baseball's collective bargaining agreement, which expires next Dec. 1, calls for voluntary reporting dates of Feb. 17 for pitchers, catchers and injured players, and Feb. 22 for others. The mandatory reporting date, which few players stick to, is Feb. 27.
While MLB's proposal said players would receive 100% of pay if all 154 scheduled games were played, the plan gave Manfred an expanded right to stop spring training, the regular season or the postseason under certain conditions. Those would be if government restrictions prevent five or more teams from playing home games even without fans, if government rules restrict travel in the United States, if Manfred determines after consultation with medical experts and the union there is an unreasonable safety risk to players or staff, or if the number of regular major leaguers unavailable because of COVID-19 undermines competitive integrity.
"MLB’s proposal offers no salary or service time protections in the event of further delays, interruptions, or cancellation of the season," the union said.
Seven teams in each league would make the playoffs, and only the division winner with the best record would receive a bye in the best-of-three first round. There would be a selection show in which the seeded teams would be able to, in order of percentage, select their first-round opponent. The three advancing teams in each league and the one with a bye would advance to the best-of-five Division Series, starting the traditional rounds of the postseason.
ARENADO DEAL DONE
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals completed their blockbuster trade to acquire All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.
St. Louis dealt left-hander Austin Gomber and four minor leaguers to the Rockies: infielders Elehuris Montero and Mateo Gil along with right-handers Tony Locey and Jake Sommers.
As part of the trade, Colorado will send cash to St. Louis to offset part of the money Arenado is due in his contract.
Arenado had been set to be paid $199 million over the remaining six seasons of a $260 million, eight-year contract. As part of his agreement to waive a no-trade provision, Arenado agreed to add a season to his deal, which now extends for seven seasons through 2027.
His deal had given him the right to opt out and become a free agent after the 2021 season. His new contract gives him the right to opt out and become a free agent after either the 2022 or 2023 season.
“Many have heard me say that one of the great things about baseball is that you always have a chance to get better,” Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said in a statement. “Today we got better! A deal of this nature, acquiring a player of Nolan’s considerable talents, are the ones that can set you apart in many ways."
The 29-year-old Arenado has hit .293 with an .890 OPS over eight seasons, averaging 35 home runs and 114 RBIs per 162 games. Aided in part by hitter-friendly Coors Field, he’s led the National League in home runs three times and topped the majors in RBIs twice.
The Cardinals finished second in the NL Central last season and lost a first-round playoff matchup against the San Diego Padres. Arenado will bump Matt Carpenter out of his role as the starting third baseman and play in an infield with All-Stars Paul DeJong at shortstop and Paul Goldschmidt at first base.
Arenado slumped during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, hitting .253 with eight home runs and a .738 OPS over 48 games before going on the injured list Sept. 21 with a bruised left shoulder. He earned $12,962,963 in prorated pay and won his eighth straight Gold Glove. Arenado led the majors with 15 defensive runs saved.
Colorado general manager Jeff Bridich acknowledged last offseason that he was listening to trade offers on the five-time All-Star, and Arenado said in February 2020 that “there’s a lot of disrespect around there” and “there is no relationship anymore” between him and Bridich.
Like former Rockies stars Troy Tulowitzki and Matt Holliday before him, Arenado grew tired of losing, especially in an NL West division ruled by the Los Angeles Dodgers every year he’s been in the big leagues.