California pushes fall sports season back

California’s governing body for high school sports said Monday that the 2020-21 seasons will begin no earlier than December.
The California Interscholastic Federation said the normal fall, winter and spring sports seasons will be condensed into two seasons.
The federation set time frames for most playoffs and championships. Football will complete its playoffs and championships by mid-April. Actual regular season and playoff schedules will be set separately.
Decisions by state and local health authorities will determine whether games are actually played .
California is currently seeing soaring rates of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued strict guidelines that will require most of California’s 6.7 million K-12 students to at least start the coming school year with online classes.
GEORGIA PREP FOOTBALL MOVED BACK
Georgia's governing body for high school sports has pushed back the start of football season for two weeks, until the week of Sept. 4.
The Georgia High School Association still plans for a full 10-game regular season and a full playoff schedule. Other fall sports will start on time. The delay was needed for several school districts, including Atlanta public schools, which have pushed back the start of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The association’s board of trustees voted 8-4 against a proposal to keep the current sports calendar. The subsequent vote was unanimous to push back the football opening schedule by two weeks. The opening games had been planned for the week of Aug. 21.
