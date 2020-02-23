Williston hospital celebrating centennial

You have free articles remaining.
CHI St. Alexius Health's Williston Medical Center is celebrating 100 years.
Several centennial-themed events are planned, including a golf tournament and a charity ball. Proceeds will go toward upgrading the hospital's surgery and intensive care unit rooms.
“It’s about improving the overall patient experience while they’re here staying at our hospital,” CHI Williston Foundation Director Janna Lutz told the Williston Herald.
About $94,000 has been raised so far, about half of the project's total cost. The foundation’s goal for the centennial year is to raise the remaining funds so the project can be completed within two years.
“Our centennial year is a time to celebrate our past and secure our commitment to health care in Williston for years to come,” hospital President Dan Bjerknes said in a statement.
More information is available at: facebook.com/CHIStAlexiusHealthWilliston or www.chistalexiushealth.org/williston-foundation.