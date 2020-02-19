Williston CVB unveils new tourism slogan
Williston CVB unveils new tourism slogan

Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Amy Krueger unveils the new tourism slogan "Tap into the Energy."

 MITCH MELBERG, WILLISTON HERALD

Bye-bye "Boomtown, USA."

The Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau has used that slogan in most of its marketing materials. The CVB on Tuesday unveiled a new tourism slogan -- "Tap into the Energy." The new branding appears on the CVB’s 2020 Visitors Guide, the Williston Herald reported.

The move is aimed at making the group’s message accessible to a wider audience, CVB Director Amy Krueger said.

“We have been using ‘Boomtown, USA' for a long time,” she said. “While that was very successful for our target audience, it was not as successful with our local audience, and we have to work with both to make sure that it’s effective. The energy of the community, community growth, the buzz that you feel when you’re in town, these are all things that came up when we had this discussion.

"This goes far beyond the oil industry that’s here," she said, "but it’s the energy of the people and the energy of what’s happening in our community.”

