Version of iconic Silver Dollar bar likely to reopen in Mandan; city OKs new liquor license

An iconic Mandan bar that closed last year amid police concerns and a liquor license dispute likely will be reopening under new management, and possibly a new name.

The recent history of the Silver Dollar is a murky one, involving a liquor license flap, an unhappy Police Department, a questionable management structure and City Commission decisions that were not unanimous.

Details surrounding the pending reopening of the bar are still unclear, with commissioners approving a new license late last year without public discussion, and property owner Wade Felton not responding to multiple Tribune requests for comment.

It's unclear when the business on Mandan's Main Street will reopen.

Shutdown background

The Silver Dollar Bar closed in 2021 after the City Commission denied Felton a liquor license.

Felton and his partner, Samantha Hammer, bought the bar in early 2019 after the previous owners retired. Felton was ineligible to obtain a liquor license at that time due to alcohol-related instances, according to then-Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten.

Felton was able to get the bar running by getting a friend, Gregorio DiDonna, to obtain a liquor license. Felton was not allowed to operate the bar under city ordinance. DiDonna was rarely seen handling bar operations, according to Flaten.

The license expired in June 2021. The Mandan Police Department recommended a new license be denied. Flaten said there was an assault at the bar in April of that year and video circulating of a semi-nude woman dancing on the bar in the fall of 2020, as well as concerns about a stabbing during a street dance and the fact that Felton was operating the bar without having the liquor license in his name.

The City Commission in a 3-2 vote in June 2021 denied Felton a liquor license. The commission the next month voted 4-0 to reject his appeal, with Mayor Tim Helbling abstaining from voting, saying he had mixed feelings about the matter.

Felton's attorney, Christopher Nyhus, said at the time that the city was misapplying the law. He acknowledged that the situation with the liquor license was "a mess" but said Felton was looking for a chance to "clean up that mess."

The bar closed in July of that year after nearly 60 years.

New license, managers

The Mandan City Commission last November approved a liquor license for the Silver Dollar Bar without discussion during a regular commission meeting.

"The people who have the new liquor license are not associated in any way with the person who was denied the license in the past," Flaten told the Tribune in December.

Flaten is now retired. The Police Department declined comment on the potential reopening of the bar.

Wade Felton still owns the property but will be leasing the bar to Bismarck-based East Main Investments LLC on a contract for deed. East Main investments is partially owned by Jason Arenz and Toby and Sherry Kuntz. In a contract for deed, the purchase of a property is financed directly between the owner and buyer; no lender is involved. Payments are made periodically until the debt is paid.

Now under new management, the bar will be able to open once renovations and inspections are completed and all property taxes are paid, according to Mandan City Administrator Jim Neubauer. Property taxes are not currently delinquent.

The name of the bar is still up in the air. Bismarck resident Alan Hoerner registered the "Silver Dollar Bar" and "Silver Dollar Bar & Grill" early last year with the North Dakota Secretary of State office. Hoerner didn't respond to a Tribune request for comment.

Arenz' attorney is trying to have the name released, or a new name will have to be used.

Bar renovations will include adding a fire suppression system to conform to city code, renovating bathrooms to conform with city guidelines, replacing the three existing bars with one new bar, removing exterior signs, installing new flooring, installing a new door on the front of the building and possibly adding a walk-in cooler to allow for tap beers, Arenz told the Tribune.

An opening date is still unclear as not all construction bids are finalized for building improvements, Arenz said.