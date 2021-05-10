Union analysis concludes North Dakota still a dangerous place for workers

North Dakota's rate of workplace deaths remains among the highest in the country, according to an annual report released by the AFL-CIO.

The analysis based off Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that 37 North Dakota workers died in 2019 due to on-the-job injuries. The rate of 9.7 deaths per 100,000 workers was third-highest in the nation, behind Alaska and Wyoming, according to the labor union federation.

Nationally in 2019, 5,333 workers were killed on the job and an estimated 90,000 died from occupational diseases. The overall rate of fatal job injuries was 2.8 per 100,000.

The report “Death on the Job. The Toll of Neglect” marks the 30th year the AFL-CIO has produced its findings on the state of safety and health protections for workers in the country. To view the report, go to https://aflcio.org/dotj.