The Starving Rooster restaurant and bar closes in downtown Bismarck

A downtown Bismarck restaurant and bar has closed.

The Starving Rooster, on Main Avenue in the renovated former Discontent building, posted a message on its Facebook page Sunday saying it was closing effective Monday "with a heavy heart."

The post did not list a reason, saying only that "We greatly appreciate our team members and guests over the past few years." No one immediately responded to a telephone message left with the business on Monday.

Chad Thompson, of Minot, who was a co-owner when the business opened in 2017 and is listed as the registered agent for the Minot-based company in state business records, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Downtown Business Association declined comment.

The restaurant's Facebook post said people with gift cards can use them at the Starving Rooster location in Minot or can get a refund by mailing them to Capital City Rooster LLC, P.O. Box 969, Minot, N.D., 58702.

"Expect the reimbursement within 1 to 3 weeks depending on the mail service," the post said.