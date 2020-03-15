8th Annual Government Procurement Fair set in Bismarck

The 8th Annual North Dakota Government Procurement Fair is scheduled Wednesday, March 25, at the state Capitol in Bismarck.

The free event from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Central time will feature workshops on growing a business by selling products and services to local, state and federal governments. There also will be trade show exhibitors with representatives from prime contractors and federal and state agencies, as well as resource partners available for one-on-one visits.

“Our annual Procurement Fair is a great opportunity for businesses to learn about government contracting, connect with resources and network with other businesses,” said Dave Kleppe, program manager for the Procurement Technical Assistance Center. “This event will assist businesses just starting in government contracting and be informative to those already selling goods or services to government."

The event is sponsored by the North Dakota Procurement Technical Assistance Center, the University of North Dakota Center for Business Engagement & Development, and the U.S. Small Business Administration. To register or for more information go to: https://ndptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/193.

Congress authorized the Procurement Technical Assistance Program in 1985 to expand the number of businesses capable of participating in the government marketplace. It's administered by the Department of Defense’s Defense Logistics Agency, and provides matching funds through cooperative agreements with state and local governments and nonprofit organizations to operate Procurement Technical Assistance Centers. North Dakota's center also is supported by the state Department of Commerce.

