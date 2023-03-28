Taxable sales and purchases in North Dakota in 2022 were nearly 18% higher than the previous year.

Taxable sales and purchases totaled $23.9 billion, a 17.7% increase from the $20.3 billion total in 2021, according to Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus.

He said the rise "illustrates a strong, post-pandemic business recovery across the state and a return to more normalized conditions following a particularly challenging year in 2021."

Fourteen of the 15 major industry sectors reported an increase in taxable sales and purchases when compared to 2021. Most notably, the wholesale trade sector rose by $1.5 billion, a 37.5% increase; the mining and oil extraction sector was up $674.7 million, or 43.5%; and and the retail trade sector had an increase of $410.4 million, a 5% gain. The utilities sector saw a 38.2% decline.

“The state’s overall economy performed extremely well throughout the year, despite supply chain issues and inflationary headwinds," Kroshus said. "Favorable commodity pricing in both energy and agriculture, our state’s top two industries, led the way and had a positive impact on our economy as a whole."

The annual report includes data for the largest 200 cities in North Dakota and all 53 counties. Bismarck had an increase of 3.7% and Mandan a rise of 9.1%. Other large cities: Fargo, 5.1%; Minot, 10.4%; Dickinson, 13.3%; and Williston 29.2%.

Burleigh County saw an increase of 3.7% and Morton County a rise of 9.3%.

Fourth quarter results

The report also included data for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the previous year.

Taxable sales and purchases for October, November and December last year totaled more than $6 billion, a rise of more than 17%. All 15 major industry sectors reported an increase compared to the same months in 2021.

Bismarck saw a fourth-quarter increase of 5.2% and Mandan a rise of 8.3%. Burleigh County had a 5.3% increase and Morton County a 7.8% rise.

Both the annual and quarterly reports are available online at www.tax.nd.gov/data.